The Entrepreneur's Guide to Cannabis-Infused Edibles and Beverages

This conference is about the new environment and focus on cannabis-infused edibles and beverages. Although we are a year away from edibles being legalized, entrepreneurs want to be ready. They need the legal, food safety, product definition and dosing help. The Infused Innovations Initiative was created by a team of experts in the food industry to assist food and beverage processors on their processing journey. Join us to learn how you can be part of this billion-dollar industry. Oct 15 from 7:30 am-6 pm. $100-$550. Pre-register.