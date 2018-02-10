Each year at The Gladstone Hotel, we feature an eclectic and inspiring mix of local and international crafters and and artists. This year's fair will be held at on Saturday, February 10th, 2018 from 10 am until 4 pm. The Toronto Erotic Arts and Crafts Fair is a one-of-a-kind sexy fair that brings together artists and crafters just in time for Valentine's Day! Knitters, crafters, zinesters, card makers, and artists of all types create inspired and inspiring erotic objects for this one day celebration of DIY sex and romantic culture. Peruse some of this year's amazing artisans and crafters, check out a gallery of previous years' events, or 'like' our Facebook page for more info!As always, the Erotic Arts and Crafts Fair is brought to you by Come As You Are Co-operative. Come As You Are is the world's only worker-owned co-operative sex shop.