The Exchange: Conversations To Inspire Change

See Canadian-born comic Samantha Bee in Toronto while raising money to advance gender equality. Join the Canadian Women’s Foundation at The Exchange to have lunch and LOL with the Emmy-nominated host of Full Frontal.

During the reception, take part in our fun photobooth, an exhibit of feminist-themed artwork presented in partnership with OCAD and the Feminist Art Collective, and more. Amanda Parris will moderate a one on one conversation and audience Q&A with Bee. Reception 11 am, Lunch & presentation noon-2 pm. $325. Pre-register.

canadianwomen.org/theexchange // 416-365-1444 ext 239