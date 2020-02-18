The Fall Of Gnosticism

Lecture & discussion. 7 pm. Free.

In Christianity’s first centuries, a powerful challenge to leaders of the emerging orthodoxy came from the Gnostics. “Gnostic” means “having knowledge” and these groups believed they had secret, esoteric information about life’s meaning. What were the secrets kept by the Gnostics and why did their sect eventually die out?

gnostics.eventbrite.ca // info@centreplace.ca