The Fall Of Gnosticism
Centre Place 320 Richmond E #101, Toronto, Ontario M4A 1P9
Lecture & discussion. 7 pm. Free.
In Christianity’s first centuries, a powerful challenge to leaders of the emerging orthodoxy came from the Gnostics. “Gnostic” means “having knowledge” and these groups believed they had secret, esoteric information about life’s meaning. What were the secrets kept by the Gnostics and why did their sect eventually die out?
Info
Centre Place 320 Richmond E #101, Toronto, Ontario M4A 1P9 View Map
Free
Community Events