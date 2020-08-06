The Fantasia International Film Festival

NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Fantasia International Film Festival

Virtual festival of screenings, panels, and workshops with an assortment of feature films, scheduled panels, talks, tributes, and special events taking place online from Aug 20-Sept 2. Tickets on sale Aug 10. https://fantasiafestival.com

 

2020-08-20 to
2020-09-02
 

Virtual Event
 

Screening
 

Festivals
 
 
 

Fantasia Film Festival
Film festival organizer.

