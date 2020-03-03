The Feminist On Cellblock Y
Revue Cinema 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9
The Redwood's 2020 International Women's Day event – The Redwood women's shelter is hosting a screening of The Feminist On Cellblock Y, a documentary film directed by Contessa Gayles, with a community discussion to follow. 7 pm. $25.
The film follows Richard Edmond Vargas and his fellow prison mates as they participate in an inmate rehabilitation program centered around feminist literature.
IWD
Community Events, Film
Benefits