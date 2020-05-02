The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: What We Found

The authors of four riveting memoirs discuss their conflicted and complex relationships to family and to themselves as they come to terms with addiction, disability, adoption, and community – as they reflect on the things they discovered through writing. Dorothy Ellen Palmer, Jesse Thistle, Jenny Heijun Wills, and Lindsay Wong join moderator Farzana Doctor in a discussion about writing stories that are both personal and profound. 2 pm. Free.

To register, please visit the FOLD's website.

thefoldcanada.org/festival-events/the-festival-of-literary-diversity/event-details-tickets/what-we-found-a-panel-discussion