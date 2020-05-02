The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: What We Found

Google Calendar - The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: What We Found - 2020-05-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: What We Found - 2020-05-02 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: What We Found - 2020-05-02 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: What We Found - 2020-05-02 14:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

The authors of four riveting memoirs discuss their conflicted and complex relationships to family and to themselves as they come to terms with addiction, disability, adoption, and community – as they reflect on the things they discovered through writing. Dorothy Ellen Palmer, Jesse Thistle, Jenny Heijun Wills, and Lindsay Wong join moderator Farzana Doctor in a discussion about writing stories that are both personal and profound. 2 pm. Free.

To register, please visit the FOLD's website. 

thefoldcanada.org/festival-events/the-festival-of-literary-diversity/event-details-tickets/what-we-found-a-panel-discussion

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Books
