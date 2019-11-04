The Fields Medal Symposium Opening

Fields Medallist and mathematician Artur Avila delivers a public lecture examining the latest perspective in dynamics. Dynamicists have been occupied by a question since Isaac Newton’s era: given a system that evolves in time, what can be said about its behaviour over long time scales? Since Newton’s day, our understanding of the question has changed significantly with the discovery of chaos and its presence even in some of the simplest situations. 7 pm. Free.

