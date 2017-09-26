The Fish Eyes Trilogy
Factory Theatre 125 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2R2
by Anita Majumdar (Nightswimming Theatre/Factory). This three-act play utilizes performance and dance to create a unique portrait of the intertwining lives of three teenage girls at one BC high school and examines issues of coming of age, cultural heritage and consent. Previews from Sep 26, opens Sep 28 and runs to Oct 15, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $20-$50.
Factory Theatre 125 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2R2 View Map
