The Flora Danica: What Can You Learn From Pictures of Flowers?

The Art Gallery of Ontario presents Alexa Greist, associate curator and R. Fraser Elliot chair, Prints & Drawings to discuss nine hand-coloured engravings of flowers, fungi and lichens. All the engravings come from the ambitious Flora Danica, a series of books documenting the plants of Denmark and neighbouring countries. Undertaken by 11 editors and numerous painters, engravers and printers over 122 years (1761–1883), the Flora Danica is part of the long history of how visual knowledge spread before photography. Jan 18 at 11 am. Free. https://ago.ca/events/flora-danica-what-can-you-learn-pictures-flowers