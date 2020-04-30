The FOLD: A Panel of Authors With Books Inspired by Fairytales

From the dark and obsessive fantastical world of female friendship, to a vibrant twist on Beauty and the Beast, to a de-masking of traditional fairytales through the lens of disability, this panel of weird and wonderful writers – Mona Awad, Amanda Leduc, and Sandhya Menon – will discuss how they use the fairytale form as a playground for new and relevant ideas with moderator Thea Lim. To register, please visit the Festival Of Literary Diversity website. 8 pm. Free.

 thefoldcanada.org/festival-events/the-festival-of-literary-diversity/event-details-tickets/fractured-fairytales/

