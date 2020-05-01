The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: Reconciliation & Resistance: Part I

How do marginalized writers reconcile with Canada’s past…and present? How do writers craft stories that resist systems of oppression? This first of two panels explores the on-going work of writers who are writing and re-writing history through poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and comedy. Featuring Helen Knott, Canisia Lubrin, Jesse Thistle and Jenny Heijun Wills in conversation with Billy-Ray Belcourt. To register, please visit the FOLD's website. 8 pm. Free.

thefoldcanada.org/festival-events/the-festival-of-literary-diversity/event-details-tickets/reconciliation-and-resistance