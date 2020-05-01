The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: Reconciliation & Resistance: Part I

Google Calendar - The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: Reconciliation & Resistance: Part I - 2020-05-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: Reconciliation & Resistance: Part I - 2020-05-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: Reconciliation & Resistance: Part I - 2020-05-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: Reconciliation & Resistance: Part I - 2020-05-01 20:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

How do marginalized writers reconcile with Canada’s past…and present? How do writers craft stories that resist systems of oppression? This first of two panels explores the on-going work of writers who are writing and re-writing history through poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and comedy. Featuring Helen Knott, Canisia Lubrin, Jesse Thistle and Jenny Heijun Wills in conversation with Billy-Ray Belcourt. To register, please visit the FOLD's website. 8 pm. Free. 

thefoldcanada.org/festival-events/the-festival-of-literary-diversity/event-details-tickets/reconciliation-and-resistance

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Books
Google Calendar - The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: Reconciliation & Resistance: Part I - 2020-05-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: Reconciliation & Resistance: Part I - 2020-05-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: Reconciliation & Resistance: Part I - 2020-05-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: Reconciliation & Resistance: Part I - 2020-05-01 20:00:00