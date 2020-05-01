The Festival Of Literary Diversity Panel: Reconciliation & Resistance: Part I
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
How do marginalized writers reconcile with Canada’s past…and present? How do writers craft stories that resist systems of oppression? This first of two panels explores the on-going work of writers who are writing and re-writing history through poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and comedy. Featuring Helen Knott, Canisia Lubrin, Jesse Thistle and Jenny Heijun Wills in conversation with Billy-Ray Belcourt. To register, please visit the FOLD's website. 8 pm. Free.
thefoldcanada.org/festival-events/the-festival-of-literary-diversity/event-details-tickets/reconciliation-and-resistance