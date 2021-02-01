The Forum: Beyond the Underground Railroad – Black History in Chatham-Kent

Uncle Tom’s Cabin Historic Site, Buxton National Historic Site and Museum and Chatham-Kent Black Mecca Museum conversation with creators and researchers from across the province. Discussion will help spotlight the museums’ and communities’ successes in bringing Black stories and achievements to the forefront.

Guests include Dawson Bridger (Manager, Public Education and Community Development, Ontario Heritage Trust), Blair Newby (Coordinator, Museums Programs, Chatham Kent Museum), Camryn Dudley (vocalist), Brock Greenhalgh (author) and Angel Panag (documentary filmmaker and artist). The forum will be available to watch from Feb 15 at https://www.heritagetrust.on.ca/en/properties/uncle-toms-cabin/videos