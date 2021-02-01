NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Forum: Beyond the Underground Railroad – Black History in Chatham-Kent

The Forum: Beyond the Underground Railroad – Black History in Chatham-Kent

The Forum: Beyond the Underground Railroad – Black History in Chatham-Kent

by
8 8 people viewed this event.

Uncle Tom’s Cabin Historic Site, Buxton National Historic Site and Museum and Chatham-Kent Black Mecca Museum conversation with creators and researchers from across the province. Discussion will help spotlight the museums’ and communities’ successes in bringing Black stories and achievements to the forefront.

 Guests include Dawson Bridger (Manager, Public Education and Community Development, Ontario Heritage Trust), Blair Newby (Coordinator, Museums Programs, Chatham Kent Museum), Camryn Dudley (vocalist), Brock Greenhalgh (author) and Angel Panag (documentary filmmaker and artist). The forum will be available to watch from Feb 15 at https://www.heritagetrust.on.ca/en/properties/uncle-toms-cabin/videos

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-15 to
2021-02-28
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.