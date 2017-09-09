The Franchise Expo
International Centre 6900 Airport Rd, Mississauga, Ontario
The Franchise Expo invites you to attend an exciting two-day event where you can meet face-to-face with representatives from top franchise and business opportunities who want to expand or develop in your area. Ask questions and get all the information you need to take the next step to finding your success. Sept 9 & 10. Sat and Sun 11 am-5 pm. $10, adv $8.
Info
International Centre 6900 Airport Rd, Mississauga, Ontario View Map
Personal & Professional Development