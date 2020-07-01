The Fringe Collective - A Digital Fringe Experience
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
The Fringe Collective is a digital experience featuring 50+ companies who were slated to present work at the 2020 Toronto Fringe Festival. The collective will include pre-recorded video, audio, written, and interactive content and will be as unique and creative as Fringe artists themselves. Jul 1-12.
All artist offerings will be grouped into four “Acts.” Each Act will include content from a cross-section of the companies and will be available for audiences to enjoy for 3 days.
- Act 1: Available from July 1-3
- Act 2: Available from July 4-6
- Act 3: Available from July 7-9
- Act 4: Available from July 10-12
- Acts will be hosted on a private page on fringetoronto.com. Audiences will access content via a Tip-What-You-Can model, with a suggested tip of $13 per Act (the price of a typical Fringe ticket). All listings will be available in a digital Fringe Collective Program Guide PDF, downloadable as of June 17.
