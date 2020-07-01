The Fringe Collective - A Digital Fringe Experience

The Fringe Collective is a digital experience featuring 50+ companies who were slated to present work at the 2020 Toronto Fringe Festival. The collective will include pre-recorded video, audio, written, and interactive content and will be as unique and creative as Fringe artists themselves. Jul 1-12.

All artist offerings will be grouped into four “Acts.” Each Act will include content from a cross-section of the companies and will be available for audiences to enjoy for 3 days.