The Fruit Machine

Rebel Films screening of the documentary about the voices of the survivors of Canada’s public service homosexual purge are now united, and determined. They demand justice, and they want to be heard. Gary Kinsman, co-author of The Canadian War on Queers: National Security as Sexual Regulation, author of The Regulation of Desire, and John Wilson, pioneer of the gay liberation movement in Ontario and a leader of Socialist Action speak. 7 pm. $4/pwyc. Room 5-240.

