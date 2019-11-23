The Funhouse has partnered with Planet Fabulon & invite you an intergalactic evening of epic proportions. One-night only immersive theatrical experience that climaxes in a party. UV face-painting, costume bar, animated GIF photo booth, and the Insecurity Guards. DJ lineup of stellar local talent: Me Time, Karim Olen Ash, Melectric and Biscotti. 9 pm. $28.

planetfabulon.online/portfolio/s2e1-the-funhouse-goes-fabulon