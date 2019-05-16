The Future Of Film Showcase 2019

The Future of Film Showcase (FOFS), is a not-for profit Canadian arts organization with a mandate to foster the voices of emerging talent across Canada. Join us as we screen our 2019 Official Selection. Come celebrate strong short films made by Canadian filmmakers aged 30 and younger from across Canada. 5:30 pm. $15.

facebook.com/events/567315050445749

Tickets: filmfreeway.com/futureoffilmshowcase/tickets