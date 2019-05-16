The Future Of Film Showcase 2019

to Google Calendar - The Future Of Film Showcase 2019 - 2019-05-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Future Of Film Showcase 2019 - 2019-05-16 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Future Of Film Showcase 2019 - 2019-05-16 17:30:00 iCalendar - The Future Of Film Showcase 2019 - 2019-05-16 17:30:00

Scotiabank Theatre 259 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M6

The Future of Film Showcase (FOFS), is a not-for profit Canadian arts organization with a mandate to foster the voices of emerging talent across Canada. Join us as we screen our 2019 Official Selection. Come celebrate strong short films made by Canadian filmmakers aged 30 and younger from across Canada. 5:30 pm. $15.

facebook.com/events/567315050445749

Tickets: filmfreeway.com/futureoffilmshowcase/tickets

Info

Scotiabank Theatre 259 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M6 View Map
Film
to Google Calendar - The Future Of Film Showcase 2019 - 2019-05-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Future Of Film Showcase 2019 - 2019-05-16 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Future Of Film Showcase 2019 - 2019-05-16 17:30:00 iCalendar - The Future Of Film Showcase 2019 - 2019-05-16 17:30:00