The Future Of Film Showcase 2019
Scotiabank Theatre 259 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M6
The Future of Film Showcase (FOFS), is a not-for profit Canadian arts organization with a mandate to foster the voices of emerging talent across Canada. Join us as we screen our 2019 Official Selection. Come celebrate strong short films made by Canadian filmmakers aged 30 and younger from across Canada. 5:30 pm. $15.
facebook.com/events/567315050445749
Info
Scotiabank Theatre 259 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M6 View Map
Film