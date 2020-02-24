The Future Of Work And Death: Risks And Benefits Of Artificial Intelligence

Screening the 2016 documentary by Sean Blacknell & Wayne Walsh, followed by discussion. Come hear what world experts in the fields of Futurology, Anthropology, Neuroscience, and Philosophy have to say on these topics. 6:30 pm. Free. In Beeton Hall.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT439739&R=EVT439739

Free tickets at eventbrite.ca