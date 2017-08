Zyra Lee Vanity presents a drag and burlesque tribute/mock award show honouring and paying tribute the biggest fxckboys in the music and movie industries. Performances by Zyra Lee Vanity, Betsy Swoon, Dew Lily, Ferrera Rose, Imogen Quest and others. Sep 3 at 8 pm (doors/red carpet from 7 pm). $20-$25.