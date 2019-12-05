The Gathering: IBPOC Women & The Arts

A powerful, positive and supportive convening of arts practitioners geared towards sharing strategies in the engagement of IBPOC women.

FREE VISUAL ARTS EXHIBITION – December 2-8, reception 6-8 pm Dec 4, at 918 Bathurst Centre.

PLENARIES, SHOWCASE, READINGS | December 5 | 10 am-5 pm, at Tranzac Club (292 Brunswick. Tickets: $15-20, at the-gathering-ibpoc-women-and-the-arts.eventbrite.ca

Presented by Cultural Pluralism in the Arts Movement Ontario (CPAMO)