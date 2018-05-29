The Gathering | Pluralism In Arts Practices: Contemporary Intersections

The Gathering is a powerful, positive and transformative convening of academics, creatives and arts leaders in the creative industry. Held over three days, the symposium will showcase artists through performances, visual arts exhibitions and plenary sessions aimed at building organizational and artistic capacity, with the aspirations of enlivening community conversation in the arts.

May 29-31, see website for details and to register. May 29 at Aki Studio Theatre (Native Earth Performing Arts, 585 Dundas); May 30-31 at OCAD University (100 McCaul).

$20/day, $50 all three days (artists $8/$25; stu $5/$20)

#cpamogathering2018