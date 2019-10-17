The Ghost Light Anthology: Cataclysm

Majlis Art Garden 163 Walnut, Toronto, Ontario

(Aberrant Theatre). A tragic event forces six former camp counsellors to return to the camp that both forged and destroyed their bond. Opens Oct 17 and runs to Oct 31, Thu-Sat 8 pm. $13. Cash only at the door, or purchase advance tickets at https://glacataclysm.bpt.me.

facebook.com/events/469307206998366  //  aberranttheatrecreations@gmail.com

