The Ghost Project

Unit 5 Theatre Collective presents a play created and performed by Karie Richards. When a person dies, does it mean they no longer exist? Featuring verbatim accounts of encounters with the spirit world, this documentary solo show invites the audience into an engaging conversation about life and what may come after. Opens Jan 21 and runs to Jan 26, Tue-Sat 7 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $18-$30.

