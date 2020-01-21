The Ghost Project

to Google Calendar - The Ghost Project - 2020-01-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Ghost Project - 2020-01-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Ghost Project - 2020-01-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Ghost Project - 2020-01-21 19:00:00

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1

Unit 5 Theatre Collective presents a play created and performed by Karie Richards. When a person dies, does it mean they no longer exist? Featuring verbatim accounts of encounters with the spirit world, this documentary solo show invites the audience into an engaging conversation about life and what may come after. Opens Jan 21 and runs to Jan 26, Tue-Sat 7 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $18-$30.

theatrecentre.org/?p=14133

Info

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1 View Map
Stage
Theatre
416-538-0988
to Google Calendar - The Ghost Project - 2020-01-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Ghost Project - 2020-01-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Ghost Project - 2020-01-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Ghost Project - 2020-01-21 19:00:00