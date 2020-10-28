The Glenn Gould School Fall Opera: Kurt Weill’s The Seven Deadly Sins and William Bolcom’s Lucrezia

Online concert. Students from The Glenn Gould School’s vocal program perform two one-act operas, led by Music Director Peter Tiefenbach. Kurt Weill’s The Seven Deadly Sins is the satirical story of two sisters, Anna I, a practical and cynical singer, and Anna II, an emotional and impulsive but mysterious dancer. Lucrezia, a chamber opera by composer William Bolcom and librettist Mark Campbell, is a zarzuela riff on Machiavelli’s La Mandragola, where the comedy’s heroine Lucrezia, an intelligent seductress, takes charge of her own destiny. Nov 20. Time TBA. Free. Mazzoleni Concert Hall.

