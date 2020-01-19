The Glenn Gould School New Music Ensemble: For Michael Colgrass
Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2
Curated and conducted by Brian Current, the students of The Glenn Gould School perform Hammer and Bow by the late Michael Colgrass in honour of his passing; a world premiere of Bestiary I & II by Bekah Simms for soprano, ensemble, and electronics; Gabriel Dharmoo’s the fog in our poise; and the North American premiere of Aguas Marinhas by celebrated Portuguese composer, Miguel Azguime. 1 pm. Free. Mazzoleni Concert Hall.
Info
Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2 View Map
Free
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental