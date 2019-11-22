The Global Housing Crisis: Why Can't We Afford To Live In Our Cities

National Housing Day event featuring a screening of the documentary Push, followed by a fireside chat about the financialization of housing that has led to our current crisis. Conversation features Martine August, James Cohen, David Hulchanski and Alyssa Brierley. 5:30-9 pm. Free/pwyc. RSVP: housingday.eventbrite.ca

Push (2019) follows United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Housing Leilani Farha as she explores the global phenomenon of the commodification of housing, and consequent affordability crisis we are experiencing: pushthefilm.com