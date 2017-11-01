The Goat Or, Who Is Sylvia?
Young Centre for the Performing Arts 50 Tank House, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4
Soulpepper Theatre Company presents the provocative play by Edward Albee. A married architect falls in love with a goat in this play about infidelity and taboos. Albee invites us to a contemporary Greek tragedy with his trademark subversive humour. Previews from Nov 1, opens Nov 8 and runs to Nov 18, see website for schedule. $35-$95.
Info
Young Centre for the Performing Arts 50 Tank House, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4 View Map
Stage
Theatre