The Goodtimes 13th Annual Christmas Show

The Goodtimes perform their super fun version of White Christmas with special guests, including Swansea School of Dance, Twisted Sisters, Monkey Bunch & more. Along the way, they team up with Sax-a-Claus to save the North Pole. Zany Yuletide fun for adults and kids alike, including free homemade cookies and gingerbread decorating. 2-5 pm. $15, kids under 12 free.