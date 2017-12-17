The Goodtimes 13th Annual Christmas Show
Revival Bar 783 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C5
The Goodtimes perform their super fun version of White Christmas with special guests, including Swansea School of Dance, Twisted Sisters, Monkey Bunch & more. Along the way, they team up with Sax-a-Claus to save the North Pole. Zany Yuletide fun for adults and kids alike, including free homemade cookies and gingerbread decorating. 2-5 pm. $15, kids under 12 free.
