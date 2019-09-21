The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup

Come out to lend a hand in cleaning up the waste that washes up on the shores of Lake Ontario and the Rouge River to make your national urban park a cleaner place! Join Parks Canada and Ecohesian Inc. for our annual Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup. We are co-hosting this event in collaboration with WWF-Canada and Ocean Wise during World Cleanup Day, the International Coastal Cleanup, and World Rivers Day weekend. 9 am-1 pm. Free. Pre-register.

