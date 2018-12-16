The Great Turkey Give!

City councillors Mike Layton and Joe Cressy and local celebrities will help hand out 9,000 pounds of free turkey to members of the public. Freeman hosts this third annual event, continuing the tradition of the Mirvish family at the Honest Ed's store. Begins 9 am, first come, first served.

For each turkey given, Freeman Real Estate plans to donate to St. Alban’s Boys & Girls Club, an organization that offers programming for children and youth.

www.facebook.com/events/2298443116834772