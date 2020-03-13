The Green Living Show is Canada’s largest consumer show dedicated to simple solutions for leading a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. This three-day event, now celebrating its 14th year, features local and organic food; beer and wine tastings; influential speakers; thousands of innovative products; sustainable home and garden design; health, wellness pavilion; sustainable fashion and clean beauty; electric vehicle test drives; nature exhibits and fun activities for the entire family.

March 13-15, Fri noon-9 pm, Sat 10 am-8 pm, Sun 10 am-6 pm. $12-$18; children under 12 are free.

greenlivingshow.ca