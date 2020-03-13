The Green Living Show
Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Bldg 255 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6
The Green Living Show is Canada’s largest consumer show dedicated to simple solutions for leading a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. This three-day event, now celebrating its 14th year, features local and organic food; beer and wine tastings; influential speakers; thousands of innovative products; sustainable home and garden design; health, wellness pavilion; sustainable fashion and clean beauty; electric vehicle test drives; nature exhibits and fun activities for the entire family.
March 13-15, Fri noon-9 pm, Sat 10 am-8 pm, Sun 10 am-6 pm. $12-$18; children under 12 are free.