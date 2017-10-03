The Griffin Warrior of Pylos, Greece
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
Lecture on the finds unearthed from the undisturbed burial site of the so-called Griffin Warrior,Prince of Pylos. Dr. Jack L. Davis, Professor of Greek Archaeology at the University of Cincinnati, describes the excavation of this remarkable grave, which included the discovery of four exquisite gold rings. 7 pm. $20.
