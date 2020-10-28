NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Gryphon Trio with Jon Kimura Parker

The Gryphon Trio with Jon Kimura Parker

The Gryphon Trio with Jon Kimura Parker

Classical music concert. Dec 6 at 3 pm. $50. Livestream tickets available also. https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/gryphon-trio-with-jon-kimura-parker

Location - Koerner Hall

 

2020-12-06 @ 03:00 PM to
2020-12-06 @ 05:00 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Koerner Hall

