The Gurdjieff Work – An Introduction

A special Open House event takes place on Thursday, November 21, 7-9:30 pm. Free. At 5 Bowden, near Broadview and Danforth.

This complimentary evening is intended for people searching for a spiritual path in life. On this evening we introduce Gurdjieff the man, his ideas about the human condition and the direction he indicates. The presentation is by senior members of the Toronto Gurdjieff Group. Refreshments will be served following the presentation, and there will be an opportunity to interact with the presenters. For further information and to RSVP, visit torontogurdjieffgroup.ca