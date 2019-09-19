The Hair Scarf Project
Monica Mak (documentary filmmaker) & Shiva Shoeybi (mixed media artist) have created The Hair Scarf Project. This collaborative mixed media work combines fabric-based art with documentary video installation. Visitors to the gallery can watch the documentaries on large and small screens and see textile artwork made from intricately woven artificial hair. Sep 19-28, opening 5-8 pm Sep 19. Free.
