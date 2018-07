Bricks & Glitter Festival event. (Les Femmes Fatales) Art, heart, burlesque and performance art with a round table talk back on what it takes to create and be vulnerable; to be private in public.. Performances by Dainty Smith, Ravyn Wngz, Babia Majora, sze-Yang, and ImogenQuest. Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm. $10.