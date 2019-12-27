The Hiltz Family Singers

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

The Hiltz Family Singers perform acoustic music with lyrics drawn from early Canadian poetry. The music is folk inspired jazz, in three part harmony, accompanied by acoustic steel-string and nylon guitars. The music is composed and arranged by Toronto guitarist Nathan Hiltz and featuring the incredible voices of Shannon Butcher, Jessica Lalonde, and Melissa Lauren. Poets featured include Wilfred Campbell, Ethelwyn Wetherald, Bliss Carmen, and E.J.Pratt. 1 pm. Free.

