Cole Swanson

The Hissing Folly (installation) looks at Durham Region’s ecological landscape and poses critical questions around human relationships with invasive species. This project includes the collection and removal of phragmites from the Thickson’s Woods Land Trust. The resulting construct is a folly. Feb 2-Jan 3, 2021, reception 2-4 pm Feb 2. Free.

A free bus will provide transportation to bring visitors from Toronto to the opening. Pick up: in front of OCADU at 1 pm and will return to OCADU for 4:30 pm. RSVP to program-intern@vac.ca