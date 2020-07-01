The Holy Gasp presents Grief
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
On July 1st 2020, The Holy Gasp will congregate in the basement of the Historic Kiever Synagogue in Toronto’s Kensington Market for a live stream performance of Grief. Conducted by Maestro Pratik Gandhi, this new performance piece is written for 10 vocalists, 2 pianists, and percussion. Grief will be performed from sunset to sunrise without break, and is intended to fabricate a communal mourning ritual for those who have suffered the sorrows of losing a loved one. From 9 pm on Jul 1 to 5:45 am on Jul 2. Free. theholygasp.com/grief
