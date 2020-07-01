The Holy Gasp presents Grief

On July 1st 2020, The Holy Gasp will congregate in the basement of the Historic Kiever Synagogue in Toronto’s Kensington Market for a live stream performance of Grief. Conducted by Maestro Pratik Gandhi, this new performance piece is written for 10 vocalists, 2 pianists, and percussion. Grief will be performed from sunset to sunrise without break, and is intended to fabricate a communal mourning ritual for those who have suffered the sorrows of losing a loved one. From 9 pm on Jul 1 to 5:45 am on Jul 2. Free. theholygasp.com/grief