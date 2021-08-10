COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

The Home Project

Soulpepper Theatre, The Howland Company and Native Earth Performing Arts' live outdoor performances of the collaborative, multi-disciplinary, and intimate theatrical experience centred on.

Aug 10, 2021

The Home Project

12 12 people viewed this event.

Soulpepper Theatre, The Howland Company and Native Earth Performing Arts’ live outdoor performances of the collaborative, multi-disciplinary, and intimate theatrical experience centred on the theme of home and how our relationships with it have changed or evolved. Sept 21-Oct 3. Sliding scale tickets $5, $15 and $25. Young Centre for the Performing Arts, Soulpepper Courtyard, 50 Tank House Lane. http://soulpepper.ca/thehomeproject

Additional Details

Location - Young Centre for the Performing Arts

Venue Address - 50 Tank House Lane, Toronto

Date And Time
2021-09-21 to
2021-10-03

Location
50 Tank House Lane, Toronto, Young Centre for the Performing Arts

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

Location Page

Young Centre for the Performing Arts

Event Tags

Share With Friends