The Home Project

Soulpepper Theatre, The Howland Company and Native Earth Performing Arts’ live outdoor performances of the collaborative, multi-disciplinary, and intimate theatrical experience centred on the theme of home and how our relationships with it have changed or evolved. Sept 21-Oct 3. Sliding scale tickets $5, $15 and $25. Young Centre for the Performing Arts, Soulpepper Courtyard, 50 Tank House Lane. http://soulpepper.ca/thehomeproject