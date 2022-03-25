Readers' Choice 2021

The House Of Bernarda Alba

Mar 25, 2022

The House Of Bernarda Alba

Aluna Theatre presents the final play by Federico García Lorca. A co-production of Aluna Theatre and Modern Times Stage Company.

Iron-willed Matriarch Bernarda Alba decrees 8 years of mourning following her husband’s death, enacting a domestic lockdown that cuts her five daughters off from the world outside the walls of their home.

But her daughters are women, not children, each hungry for her own place in the world; and this repression only fuels their desires for a life beyond.

April 6-24 at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre (12 Alexander). $15-$30. Tickets at buddiesinbadtimes.com

