The House Of Dior: 70 years of Creativity And Elegance
Campbell House Museum 160 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3H3
Fashion expert Dawna Pym presents an illustrated talk about French couturier Christian Dior’s revival of haute couture and the artistic directors of Dior who have continued to make the House of Dior a fashion leader for 70 years. 2-4 pm.
Program by Costume Society of Ontario. For information on pricing and registration, please contact at dhreid65@gmail.com
