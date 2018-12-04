The Huron Carole

Fleck Dance Theatre 207 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario

Contemporary and signature Christmas music along with stories creatively crafted by Tom Jackson and his ensemble of musicians. Dec 4 at 8 pm. $73. Fundraiser for Feed It Forward and The Stop.

www.facebook.com/thehuroncarole/

Tickets: https://my.harbourfrontcentre.com/single/SYOS.aspx?p=33447

Fleck Dance Theatre 207 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario
