The Huron Carole
Fleck Dance Theatre 207 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario
Contemporary and signature Christmas music along with stories creatively crafted by Tom Jackson and his ensemble of musicians. Dec 4 at 8 pm. $73. Fundraiser for Feed It Forward and The Stop.
www.facebook.com/thehuroncarole/
Tickets: https://my.harbourfrontcentre.com/single/SYOS.aspx?p=33447
