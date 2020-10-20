The imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Online Festival to celebrate Indigenous storytelling in film, video, audio, digital and interactive art. This six-day online gathering will feature over 100 Indigenous artists from all over the world with an offering of live screenings, featured discussions, interactive engagements, live pitches, performances, virtual exhibitions, and other special events. $TBA. Oct 20-25. imagineNATIVE.org
