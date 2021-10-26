The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle

Lighthouse Immersive experience of projections, magical special effects, a life-size Nutcracker, magical photo ops, and more. Nov 20 to Dec 24. Tickets from $39. Timed tickets. 1 Yonge. http://immersive-nutcracker.com

The interactive 30-minute immersive performance followed by magical activations in the lobby, accessible to all, as state-of-the-art technology places the audience right in the middle of the action. The experience begins with a starry sky, a breathtaking snowstorm, and a giant fir tree beyond all imagining, that falls to earth and reappears as the Christmas tree of every child’s dreams. In a wondrous household filled with toys a starry-eyed young girl tries to take it all in and a magical nutcracker comes to life.