The Importance of Canada's National Parks

46 national parks play an important role in protecting and conserving the environment in Canada and beyond. Learn about: where our national parks are located;, the history of Canada's national parks, how Parks Canada protects/conserves habitats & ecosystems, species at risk, protection and recovery efforts, local examples of environmental work at Rouge National Urban Park. 7 pm. This is a free, all-ages presentation by staff from Rouge National Urban Park. Children are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT327834&R=EVT327834