The Importance of Canada's National Parks

to Google Calendar - The Importance of Canada's National Parks - 2018-06-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Importance of Canada's National Parks - 2018-06-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Importance of Canada's National Parks - 2018-06-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Importance of Canada's National Parks - 2018-06-13 19:00:00

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

46 national parks play an important role in protecting and conserving the environment in Canada and beyond. Learn about: where our national parks are located;, the history of Canada's national parks, how Parks Canada protects/conserves habitats & ecosystems, species at risk, protection and recovery efforts, local examples of environmental work at Rouge National Urban Park.  7 pm. This is a free, all-ages presentation by staff from Rouge National Urban Park. Children are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian. 

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT327834&R=EVT327834

Info
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1 View Map
All Ages, Free
Community Events
416-393-7703
to Google Calendar - The Importance of Canada's National Parks - 2018-06-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Importance of Canada's National Parks - 2018-06-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Importance of Canada's National Parks - 2018-06-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Importance of Canada's National Parks - 2018-06-13 19:00:00