The Intergenerational LGBT Artist Residency

Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6

The Intergenerational LGBT Artist Residency presents the  first in a series of retrospective exhibitions by alumni of Intergenerational LGBT Artist Residency; curated by Syrus Marcus Ware.

Jun 21-Aug 5. opening June 21. Performance by Gary Varro July 17.

Presented in collaboration with the Gladstone Hotel in conjunction with That's So Gay (TSG) 2018: Say My Name + 10x10.

https://www.facebook.com/ILGBTArtistResidency

Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6
