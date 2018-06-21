The Intergenerational LGBT Artist Residency
Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6
The Intergenerational LGBT Artist Residency presents the first in a series of retrospective exhibitions by alumni of Intergenerational LGBT Artist Residency; curated by Syrus Marcus Ware.
Jun 21-Aug 5. opening June 21. Performance by Gary Varro July 17.
Presented in collaboration with the Gladstone Hotel in conjunction with That's So Gay (TSG) 2018: Say My Name + 10x10.
