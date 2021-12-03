25th Annual Christmas Spice

Paul Petro Contemporary Art is pleased to present our 25th edition of Christmas Spice, the original holiday exhibition predicated upon the idea that someone might acquire or gift their first work of art, ever, for as little as $2. (remember those temporary tattoos by FASTWÜRMS?) and with new works and works from the vault, made by gallery and guest artists. Each year a different artist is invited to “do” the tree.

December 3-23. Paul Petro Contemporary Art, 980 Queen West. paulpetro.com

This year’s tree is by local artist Barbara Klunder, who has produced hand-embroidered Gift Pockets ready to fill with holiday treats. Happy holidays and here’s looking forward to the best that Christmas Spice and 2022 have to offer!