The John W. Holmes Memorial Lecture: Cindy Blackstock

The John W. Holmes Memorial Lecture welcomes Prof. Cindy Blackstock of the McGill University’s School of Social Work and Executive Director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada. Her lecture will focus on global trends in indigenization and how to promote indigenization globally. 7-9 pm. Free.

Pre-register: glendon.yorku.ca/blog/2020/01/20/the-john-w-holmes-memorial-lecture-professor-cindy-blackstock/